FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WOWO) – A crash involving two vehicles and a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus left one person seriously injured Monday afternoon.

The crash happened during rush hour at the intersection of W. Main Street and Jefferson Blvd. according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Sport Utility vehicle. The people that were in the SUV were trapped inside the vehicle until first responders could free them.