Moms For Liberty Compared To Taliban

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511
Let’s see: I haven’t seen any reports of Mom’s for Liberty beheading anyone. Have they thrown any of the alphabet people off any roofs? Have Mom’s forced anyone to wear a hijab or cover up completely? Have MFL done any sexual organ mutilation? It seems to me that the detractors of Mom’s for Liberty are closer to the Taliban than the Mom’s are.