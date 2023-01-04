Momentum Growing Again To Legalize iGaming Across Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Momentum is continuing to grow for legal iGaming across Indiana, but the prospect brings other complications, like how lawmakers will tax the burgeoning product, problem gambling support and other details. The gaming industry and some Indiana lawmakers want to bring casinos and lotteries straight to your phone in the upcoming legislative session. After two years of failure, legal iGaming is gaining momentum with some key lawmakers holding out. Legislation seeking to legalize iGaming is expected to come out of Indiana’s House of Representatives, via Rep. Ethan Manning, according to Inside INdiana Business. Drafts propose a tax rate between 18% and 19%, according to an industry expert. The bill is likely to mimic previous legalization attempts, but the details from Manning himself are slim.