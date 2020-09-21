Mom says FWCS not meeting autistic children’s needs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Community Schools parent says the school district’s online offerings are failing kids with special education needs.

Katie Dallape tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she has two sons with autism, and since one of them is at high risk for COVID-19, she went with the district’s online learning option for this school year.

The problem is, kids with autism learn at a different pace, and she doesn’t feel the system is giving her children the kind of help, especially with focusing on their work, that they need.

She wants more special ed teachers made available. The school district says they’re doing their best to accommodate all students, and adds that any parent who feels their needs are not being met should contact their school’s principal.