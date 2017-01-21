Mom charged over toddler’s suspected cocaine overdose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 25-year-old Fort Wayne woman is facing neglect and drug charges after her 17-month-old daughter had to be rushed to the hospital.

The News-Sentinel reports that police were called to the home of Sherea Hill on Englewood Court after Hill called 911, saying her daughter was not struggling to breathe, turning blue, and her eyes were rolling back in her head.

An officer found a baggie filled with suspected cocaine lying near the child. It had teeth marks on it. Medics gave the child a dose of Narcan to combat a suspected overdose and rushed her to the hospital, where her condition improved and she was kept for observation.

On a search of the home officers found dozens more of the baggies, each with either marijuana or cocaine residue, two large bags of marijuana, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Hill has three other children. All were living inside the home at the time, and police say the drugs were easily accessible.