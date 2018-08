FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is injured after a fire on Prize Street Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Prize Street just off of Waverly Drive around 4:15 a.m.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report a victim was lying outside on the front lawn with serious burns, and was taken to a local hospital a short time later.

The fire caused heavy damage to the mobile home.

No firefighters were injured, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.