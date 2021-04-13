Mobile home fire kills one

ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WOWO): An Etna Green man was killed late Sunday night following a fire at a mobile home.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel responded to the Etna Green Mobile Home Park, Lot #34 just after 11pm after neighbors called in the fire and tried to extinguish it before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, and after putting it out, they found 42-year old Arthur Peterson dead inside the home.

The incident is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal, along with the Sheriff and Kosciusko County Coroner.