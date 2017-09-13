Mo Rocca to film at Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is going to get some national exposure.

Mo Rocca, former cast member of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, announced on Twitter he’ll be bringing a crew to film a segment at the annual event:

Stoked for this weekend’s Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana. My version of Burning Man. #Cider — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) September 12, 2017

This is the 43rd year for the festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park, near the Memorial Coliseum. The annual event is free and features 1800s-era food, music and activities, while celebrating the legacy of John Chapman, the man the Johnny Appleseed story is based on, whose grave is found within the park.