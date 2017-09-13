Mo Rocca to film at Johnny Appleseed Festival

By
Darrin Wright
-
0
163
(Photo Supplied/Visit Indiana)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is going to get some national exposure.

Mo Rocca, former cast member of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, announced on Twitter he’ll be bringing a crew to film a segment at the annual event:

This is the 43rd year for the festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park, near the Memorial Coliseum. The annual event is free and features 1800s-era food, music and activities, while celebrating the legacy of John Chapman, the man the Johnny Appleseed story is based on, whose grave is found within the park.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here