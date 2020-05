FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will light up the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge to honor area 2020 high school graduates.

The bridge will transition lighting between the school colors of all 18 Allen County high schools beginning at dusk each evening from May 16 through the 21.

City officials encourage students and their families to take photos of bridge and share them on social media while maintaining social distancing with others.