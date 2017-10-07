Missouri man learns fate after sexually explicit communications with juvenile

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Missouri man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison after trading sexually explicit photos with a 16-year-old juvenile from Fort Wayne.

37-year-old Timothy Gilmore of Doniphan, Missouri began communicating with the teen over social media back in January of 2016. Communication then transitioned to telephone calls.

Between January and April of that year, Gilmore enticed the juvenile to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, which he then posted onto his online blog.

Gilmore will spend 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release.