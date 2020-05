KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man last seen on May 2 has been found safe.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the disappearance of James D. Slough, 30, and declared a Silver Alert on Thursday. The alert was cancelled on Friday night.

He had last been seen in Avon and his vehicle had been found in the Hoosier National Forest.