FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): Officials have recovered the body of a man who went missing at Clear Lake Thursday night.

The body of 20-year-old John Adams of Lake Forest, Illinois was recovered Saturday. According to the Journal Gazette, the Department of Natural Resources used sonar and a remote-controlled vehicle to find his remains.

Adams had been spotted going underwater at around 7pm Thursday, according to a 911 caller. He never resurfaced.