TENNESSEE, (WOWO) – A missing Garrett, Indiana teenager has been found in Tennessee.

Shayden Howard, 14, was last seen on May 6.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Howard’s parents say he was found in Tennessee. He was with Larry Taylor, 36, as previously reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was involved in the case. WOWO will provide more details as they become available.