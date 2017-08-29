UPDATE: missing Fort Wayne teen found safe

UPDATE: City of Fort Wayne officials say Dasharia Adams has been found and is safe and in good health. No further information was provided.

EARLIER: FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 13-year-old girl is missing and is believed to be in danger.

Dasharia Adams is 5’4″, 110 lbs, with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black tights, white socks, purple flip flops and a backpack.

Adams was last seen heading southbound on Winter St. from E. Rudisill Ave around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday.

She is considered an endangered missing person, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.