Missed deadlines postpone opening of NACS school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Aspen Meadow Elementary School won’t be opening this August, as first expected.

According to Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel, missed deadlines by the contractor in charge of the construction of the new school have forced the timeline for the school’s opening to be postponed until Fall 2021.

“We apologize for inconveniences caused by this delay which will include the continued use of portable classrooms,” Himsel said. “However, we believe it is more important that Aspen Meadow be constructed to the specifications designed and communicated to all contractors interested in bidding the project in fall 2019. These specifications are based upon the design of Cedar Canyon and Eel River elementary schools. If these specifications are executed as designed, then Aspen Meadow should serve our community well by providing healthy and safe learning environments for children attending classes within it.”

In its most recent update, the general contractor on the project acknowledged that the roof, gym, and certain classroom spaces, as well as the outdoor areas, will not be substantially completed prior to the start of the school year, even under a best-case scenario.