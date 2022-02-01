Mishawaka police fatally shoot man after he fired at officers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer fatally shot a man Monday after he fired at officers investigating a disturbance at a mobile home park, police said.

Mishawaka police officers were called to the Village Green Mobile Home Park twice on Monday evening about reports of a man threatening people with a gun, the South Bend Tribune reported.

During their second call to the scene, police were visiting a trailer when the man shot at the officers, prompting one of the Mishawaka police officers to return fire, striking the man.

The man, whom police identified as Michael Haas, was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning on Haas’ body, police said.

Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski declined to comment on the shooting, which is being investigated by South Bend under a recent inter-agency agreement.

Police said investigators have interviewed juveniles who were in the trailer at the time of the shooting, as well as neighbors. Body camera footage from the incident is also being reviewed.