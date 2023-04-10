Minor Relief Witnessed At The Gas Pump Over Past Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/gallon according to GasBuddy. However, prices in Fort Wayne are 12.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.39/gallon Sunday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.13/gallon. Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/gallon. Finally, the national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.