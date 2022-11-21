Minor Relief At Gas Pump Amid Thanksgiving Holiday

Some minor relief at the gas pump is good news for those traveling by car this Thanksgiving holiday. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.60/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99/gallon while the highest was $4.64/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/gallon today. The national average price of diesel has declined as well, down 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.