Minor Gas Pump Relief Experienced Over The Last Week Across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Yoyo that is gasoline prices across Fort Wayne continues.

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy and now stand at an average of $3.30/gallon. Prices in Fort Wayne are 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.16/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.47/gallon while the lowest price in the state was $3.04/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/gallon.