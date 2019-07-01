Millions to travel for July 4th weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lots of Americans will be hitting the road this week… two million more than last year, in fact.

According to AAA, nearly 49-million Americans are making plans to honor the red, white and blue with an Independence Day getaway this year.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1% over last year, with an additional 1.9-million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate America’s birthday.

For the record-high 41.4-million Americans who will travel by car, truck, or RV this Independence Day, drivers could face delays as much as four times a normal commute, with July 3rd expected to be the worst day on the roads.