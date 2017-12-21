Millions to hit roads for Christmastime travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re hitting the road, or the air, today or tomorrow… you’re not alone.

Triple A says more than 107-million Americans will be traveling during the year-end holiday period, which technically starts Saturday and runs through New Year’s Day, and about 97-million of them will be in a car, truck or van.

A little over 6-million will be taking a plane, which is a 4% increase over last year, thanks to cheaper airfares.

GasBuddy.com says in fact, drivers might actually be feeling the biggest pain in the wallet, as gas prices are the most expensive they’ve been at this time of year since 2013.