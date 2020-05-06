Miller Poultry says 17 percent of workers tested positive for COVID-19

ORLAND, Ind. (WOWO): Miller Poultry says 17 percent of their workforce tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at their meat processing plant last week.

In a company-wide letter shared with employees, the plant says 136 of 791 workers tested positive for the virus after plant-wide testing on May 1 and 2. They also add that over 85 percent of positive cases were asymptomatic before testing. Employees at the plant come from counties across Northeast Indiana, including Allen, Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb, Noble and Elkhart counties.

Miller Poultry says “this shows that the many preventative measures that were put in place weeks ago along with the additional PPE are working.”

Production was at 70 percent of capacity on Tuesday, with that processing schedule planned through Saturday, May 9.