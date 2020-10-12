Military Veterans Invited to Attend Agriculture Workshop

Indiana AgrAbility, hosted at Purdue University, and the Indiana chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition invite military veterans to join them for the Veteran Farmer Workshop and Indiana AgVets Update set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) Oct. 20. The workshop will share state and national resources for veterans who are interested or already involved in agriculture.

The event will be held in-person at the Beck Agricultural Center, 4550 W. U.S. Highway 52, West Lafayette. COVID-19 precautions will be observed including mandatory face masks, social distancing procedures and limited attendance.

Topics that will be discussed throughout the day include an update on AgrAbility programs, introduction to the Farmer Veteran Coalition – Indiana Chapter, an overview of the Indiana AgVet Certification and Internship Program and United States Department of Agriculture funding opportunities.

The workshop is free, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required for all participants by Friday (Oct.16). Register here. Contact Edward Sheldon at ejsheldo@purdue.edu for any questions regarding the event.