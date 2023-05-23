FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Through its 14th annual “Get a Wash, Give a Future” fundraiser, Mike’s Carwash raised more than $87,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The event was this past Saturday, May 20, at all the Mike’s Carwash locations in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. They donated half the proceeds from every Ultimate+Ceramic and Ultimate wash sold. Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters, along with their “siblings” were on hand to thank customers and collect the cash donations.

President of Mike’s Carwash, Joe Dahm, stated that it’s difficult to put into words how grateful he is to their incredible customers and their support.