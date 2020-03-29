Mike Shank and Changes to the Indy 500 and IndyCar Schedule

This week’s episode: Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing, joins to discuss the extended off-season, a contingency plan for Detroit, Jack Harvey’s progress and the partnership with Andretti Autosport. Plus we break down IndyCar moving the Indy 500 to August and the other changes to the 2020 schedule.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

