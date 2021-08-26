Midwest Shooting Center opening state of the art Fort Wayne location September 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Owners and employees of the area’s newest gun range and store gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon at Midwest Shooting Center at 4140 Coldwater Road.

The 31,000 square foot building boast 22 range lanes and more than 10,000 square feet of retail space. Professional instruction, and even an armorer will be on-site. Co-Owner Jeff Swinford says that the facility will focus on responsible firearms use and ownership with a focus on training.

Midwest Shooting Center is adding approximately 30 jobs and an estimated 8 million dollars in revenue to the local economy. The company currently has one location already open in Lima, Ohio and will be opening it’s third location in the Toledo suburb of Sylvania, with Dayton and Pittsburgh coming soon.

Monthly memberships are available or customers may choose individual passes.