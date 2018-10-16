Midwest Service & Supply holding November job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Midwest Service & Supply is holding a job fair next month.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 3-6 p.m. at the company’s facility, 3301 Wayne Trace.

Midwest Service & Supply is a closeout wholesaler and a supplier of overstocks, closeouts, liquidations, shelf pulls and returns from major department stores, retailers and manufacturers. They also supply flea markets, auctioneers, wholesalers, e-commerce sellers and international exporters.

Due to its recent success, the company is adding several new jobs and is hiring employees at every level, including supervisors and team leads. Many open positions do not require any previous experience in the field.

For those unable to attend the job fair, you can apply online at WorkatMidwest.com.