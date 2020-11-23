Midwest Pork Conference Moves To Virtual Event

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the 2020 Midwest Pork Conference planning committee has made the decision to transition the annual conference to an exclusively virtual platform. Indiana Pork prepared a health plan that was approved by the Boone County Health Department, but the continuing increase in cases within the county threatened significant decreases in the number of attendees allowed at the event.

Educational sessions will now be livestreamed to virtual participants. Once attendees are registered, they will receive an email with the appropriate links and session schedule to participate in the virtual sessions.

Registration for the virtual option is still open at www.indianapork.org. The cost for the virtual conference is $50. For those who registered to attend in person and wish to switch their registration to the virtual option, please contact Stephanie Morris at sjmorris@inpork.org for refund options.

Indiana Pork looks forward to welcoming producers and industry members to the 2021 Midwest Pork Conference at the Boone County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.

The schedule for the event can be found below:

2020 Midwest Pork Conference – Virtual Schedule

8:35- 9:30 a.m. Economics Update

Tim Hughes, CIH

Farm Credit Mid-America Room

9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Breakout Session #1

Human Optimization for Pork Production, Tools for a Winning Team

Jon Hoek, Summit Smart Farms

Boehringer-Ingelheim Room

Foreign Animal Disease

Dr. Bret Marsh, Indiana State Veterinarian

Farm Credit Mid-America Room

Sustainability

Brett Kaysen, National Pork Board

United Animal Health Room

10:30 – 10: 45 a.m. Break

10:45- 11:30 a.m. Breakout Session #2

We Care Principles

Brett Kaysen, National Pork Board

Boehringer-Ingelheim Room

Servant Leadership

Phil Anderson, ReThink! Consulting

Farm Credit Mid-America Room

Managing Farrowing House Scours

Dr. Jeremy Pittman

United Animal Health Room

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch Break

12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Breakout Session #3

Food Service During COVID-19

Chris Jones, National Pork Board

Boehringer- Ingelheim Room

Tools for Risk Management

Tim Hughes, CIH

Farm Credit Mid-America Room

Production and Management Challenges

Nat Stas, PIC

United Animal Health Room

1:15 – 1:35 p.m. Current Industry Updates

Indiana Soybean Alliance/ Indiana Corn Marketing Council

Farm Credit Mid-America Room

1:35 – 2:30 Keynote session

Ray Starling, Short Rows Leadership

Farm Credit Mid-America Room