Midwest Hemp Council to Host Hemp at the Crossroads Education and Trade Show

Hemp at the Crossroads, a two-day educational conference hosted by Midwest Hemp Council, will include in-depth discussion of recently released USDA hemp regulations and their impact at the state level. Session topics and panel discussions will cover the agronomy, regulation and business of hemp. The conference will take place November 16-17, 2019, at the Marriott East in Indianapolis.

The event will bring together farmers, processors and those interested in growing hemp in 2020 for two days of learning and networking opportunities.

“The conference will explore the hottest topics in Indiana hemp production and offers an opportunity for attendees to discuss those issues with industry experts and their peers,” said Justin Swanson, president of Midwest Hemp Council. “The agenda for the conference focuses on the issues we heard about continually as we hosted field days with Purdue and talked to farmers across the state this summer. This conference will be a great learning opportunity, and we can’t wait to see everyone!”

Saturday’s agenda will focus on hemp agronomy and will include sessions on growing hemp for CBD, grain and fiber uses, in addition to panel discussions on the 2019 growing season, current hemp research and propagation standards. Saturday will end with a cocktail reception. Sunday’s sessions will focus on the business of hemp and will include a legislative update, a regulatory update and presentations on insurance, grant funding, contracts and hemp testing.

On Friday, November 15, the evening before the conference begins, Midwest Hemp Council members Third Wave Farms will host a conference kickoff event at their facility in Kokomo, Indiana. Attendees will sample hemp bites and brews while they tour Indiana’s newest hemp drying and processing business.

For more information on the conference, including a complete agenda and registration, visit the Hemp at the Crossroads website.

Source: Midwest Hemp Council press release