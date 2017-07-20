Midwest heat wave bringing highs in the 90s in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO/AP) _ A Midwest heat wave is expected to bring high temperatures in the 90s through the weekend in parts of Indiana, prompting warnings from officials.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Skowronek tells The Indianapolis Star that recorded temperatures haven’t climbed that high in Indianapolis since 2013, when they hit nearly 96 degrees. Still, that won’t reach record levels for this time of year.

Skowronek says the heat index, which factors in humidity, is expected to reach 101 degrees in Indianapolis on Thursday and 102 Friday and Saturday.

When it comes to Fort Wayne, mostly cloudy conditions are expected and hot, with a high near 90. Heat index values are also anticipated to be as high as 99.

The weather service says people should take extra precautions to stay cool and avoid possible heat exhaustion.

The weather is expected to cool off next week, with forecasts showing Monday and Tuesday highs will hover around the low 80s.