Midwest Ag’s Farmer Forum:

“How to Stay Afloat When the Farm Economy is Under Water”

Huntington University on September 14th from 8a-12n.

The event will cover specific strategies and tips for area farmers to help manage the challenging farm economy both now and in the future.

Cutting Edge presentations from these leading experts:

Gordon & Associates: Legal Advice any farm can use to maximize business benefits

Kline’s CPA: Tax changes that can impact your 2018 return for best advantage

1st Bank of Berne: Balance your Balance Sheet to position for the future

Sometimes a small change can make a big difference.

Join us for this critical learning event.

Seating is limited so reserve your seat now.

E-mail Rob Winters to reserve your place at the table.

Send the names of the members attending from your farm operation to:

farmdirector@wowo.com or call Rob direct at 260-918-2445