Middle Waves Music Festival to return in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Middle Waves Music Festival will return for the first time since 2019.

The festival is set for Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at the Foellinger Theatre Campus. The two-day music festival will feature 20-plus performers on two paid stages and one free stage, with interactive art installations, food trucks, beverages, and more. The lineup is expected to be announced in early Spring.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Two-day general admission passes are $85 and two-day VIP passes are $165. Prices will increase in early Spring and again on June 10.

Previously purchased tickets for the 2020 festival will automatically transfer from Eventbrite to Ticketmaster in early February. Current ticket holders must contact tickets@middlewaves.com to request any refunds before the ticket transfer.

This marks the fourth Middles Waves. Past performers include The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Dr. Dog, Lizzo and others.