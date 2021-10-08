Mid-day shooting near downtown Fort Wayne leaves a juvenile injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a mid-day shooting that left a 17 year old injured. That shooting happened at about 1-PM near the intersection of Clay and Madison near downtown.

Officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and remains uncooperative with police.

A possible person of interest has been identified – this is a developing story – WOWO will have more details as they become available.