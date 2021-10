FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Coliseum Boulevard between Lima Road and Executive Boulevard that left the rider of the motorcycle dead.

The crash happened just before 1-PM Wednesday when a car was attempting to turn left onto eastbound Coliseum Boulevard from a retail plaza and was hit by the motorcycle that was westbound. The driver of the car was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.