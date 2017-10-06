Michigan woman steals $51,000 from disabled man

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 45-year-old Reading, Michigan woman is in jail after stealing more than $51,000 from a man who suffered from declining mental and physical health.

Michelle Lynn Alexander was appointed by the Noble County Circuit Court as a court-appointed guardian of a then 59-year-old man from Kendallville. Between October and December 2015, Alexander accessed the man’s bank account and used his disability checks for her own benefit.

In July 2016, the man was transferred to a mental health facility in Jay County by Alexander, and shortly after, a new guardian was appointed to him.

An audit was conducted that revealed the total amount of money stolen by Alexander. After a four month long investigation, Alexander was charged with Theft, a level 5 felony.

She turned herself into the Noble County Jail on September 4 this year, and has since been released on bond.