Michigan man jailed in Steuben County following police chase that reached 145 mph on I-69

STEUBEN/DEKALB CO, Ind. (PRESS RELEASE): A Michigan man is under arrest and facing related criminal charges, after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a high speed vehicle pursuit through Steuben and DeKalb Counties last night.

The incident began yesterday evening at approximately 7:00pm, shortly after the Michigan State Police had notified the ISP Fort Wayne Post regarding a reported stolen gray 2021 Dodge Durango traveling south on Interstate 69 coming into Indiana. Fortunately, at time of the dispatch there were several troopers already patrolling on Interstate 69 in the northern Steuben County area.

Trooper Adam Kitson was staged monitoring traffic at the I-69 353mm (Pokagon State Park exit area) and observed a vehicle matching the given description pass his location. Trooper Kitson pulled out onto the interstate to verify the license plate information that was reported, and after verification before he could turn on his red/blue emergency lights, the driver sped off, initiating what would turn into a 15 mile high speed vehicle pursuit south on I-69. At one point speeds were reported as high as 145mph.

ISP troopers and officers from multiple local agencies were able to tactically stage ahead of the pursuit and employ tire deflation devices attempting to de-escalate the pursuit. The suspect vehicle managed to avoid Stop Sticks near the Angola exit area, but DeKalb County Sheriff deputies got a successful tire strike near the 339mm south of Ashley. After striking the Stop Sticks, the stolen Durango continued at a high rate of speed for a couple more miles, but then lost control and crashed in the side ditch at the I-69 337mm area, which is just north of the Waterloo exit in DeKalb County.

After the crash, the driver (later identified as TYLER WILLIAMS MYLES, 22, of Lincoln Park, Michigan) and an adult male passenger both fled the scene on foot. As officers came upon the crash scene, an Angola Police officer and his K9 partner, along with several DeKalb County deputies and troopers, were able to quickly begin tracking the suspect(s), successfully locating both men a short distance from the crash scene.

Both men were transported in custody back to the Steuben County jail for further questioning and investigation. Ultimately only MYLES was placed under arrest and charged with a criminal offense; the adult male passenger was released from investigative custody without charges.

ARRESTED: Tyler Williams Myles, 22, of Lincoln Park, Michigan

CHARGES:

Resisting Law Enforcement (Vehicular fleeing), Level 6 Felony

Criminal Conversion (Unauthorized Control of a Motor Vehicle), Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, C Misdemeanor

Trooper Kitson was assisted in this incident by several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Police Department, Ashley Police Department, Brownstown Township Police Department (Michigan), and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.