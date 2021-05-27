Michigan man arrested in southern Indiana after Auburn armed robbery

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan man was arrested last Friday after an alleged armed robbery at an Auburn gas station earlier this month.

The Auburn Police Department was called to the Speedway gas station in the 1000 block of 7th Street on May 15 at 1:38 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery. Police say David James Nehmer, 31 of Paw Paw, Michigan, went inside the store, flashed a knife at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier fled and activated a silent alarm. Nehmer stole several packs of cigarettes.

Officers discovered that Nehmer used a stolen VISA gift card at another Speedway in Auburn and gathered surveillance video from both gas stations. It was found that the VISA gift card was purchased and used in the Kalamazoo area. Auburn Police contacted the Paw Paw Police Department with the video, and Nehmer was identified.

He was under investigation by Paw Paw Police for an auto theft that happened on May 14 and also had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation out of Michigan for strangulation. Officers determined that the minivan shown at the Speedway was the stolen vehicle.

Nehmer was arrested on May 21 by Jeffersonville Police for resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. He is being held for the warrant of of Michigan. Criminal charges in connection to the armed robbery are pending.