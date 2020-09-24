Michigan man arrested after early morning chase

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan man was arrested and is facing several charges after an early morning chase crossed state lines.

Indiana State Police Troopers were called to help Williams County Sheriff’s deputies with a high speed chase coming into Indiana from Ohio at just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies tried to stop a man driving a car with no tail lights that also may have matched the description of a car involved in an earlier pursuit in Michigan.

Speeds reached over 100 mph while in Ohio, and the chase continued into Steuben County on SR 427 and CR 550 E. A trooper followed the car north on SR 1, then west on Metz Rd. Angola Police ahead of the chase deployed a tire deflation device at Metz and US 20. The suspect car’s front tires struck it, as did an Ohio deputy’s vehicle.

However, the suspect continued west on US 20 and came into Angola where he missed a curve in the circle monument downtown and crashed into a concrete planter. The driver, Kyle David Eichler, 22, of Adrian, Mich., fled on foot. He was arrested by a trooper after a brief chase without incident.

Two passengers in Eichler’s vehicle, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man both from Michigan were taken into custody. They were injured in the crash, with the woman airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Their conditions, while not life-threatening, are unknown at this time. They are not being charged at this time.

Eichler was treated and released from Cameron Hospital and was booked into the Steuben County Jail. He is facing felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and misdemeanor failure to identify charges.

He is also facing charges on three outstanding warrants from Michigan of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice and failure to appear.