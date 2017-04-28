Michiana Wine Festival set for Headwaters Park Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re a wine drinker, you’ll want to be in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday. The Michiana Wine Festival is set to be held at Headwaters Park, rain or shine.

“It’s going to be from noon to 6pm, and it looks really great. They’ll have 16 different wineries there, over 50 different vendors, and live music the whole time,” says Kristen Guthrie of Visit Fort Wayne.

You’ll be able to sample more than 150 wines at the event. A tasting ticket is $30, and a VIP tasting ticket is $50. It’s another $20 to add on a concert ticket.