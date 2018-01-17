Michiana Wine Festival selects American Cancer Society as 2018 Charity Partner

NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Michiana Wine Festival has selected the American Cancer Society as its 2018 Charity Partner.

3Barrels Events, the festival’s parent company, has pledged $1 of every online ticket sold to be donated to the Fort Wayne chapter of the American Cancer Society.

The festival will also donate up to $5 per festival ticket sold by the American Cancer Society.

Fort Wayne’s first wine festival will be held for one day, Saturday, April 28, at Headwaters Park, and will feature 100+ wine samples from Indiana wineries, live music, a spring craft market and 10 local food trucks.

“Cancer is something that impacts everyone, whether directly or indirectly – we all know someone who has fought this awful disease,” said Nichole Thomas, one of the three festival co-founders, in a press release. “It was easy to make the decision to give a part of the festival proceeds to an organization that does so much good for our community.”