Mia Finkelston on Telehealth and the Flu Season

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Dr. Mia Finkelston joins to discuss the use of telehealth during flu season.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here