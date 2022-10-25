Mexico’s Pending Decree on Corn Imports

Calls from corn grower leaders are growing louder for the United States Trade Representative to intervene in a trade dispute with Mexico over corn imports. The response from corn growers comes as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s promises to enact a decree that would end imports of corn grown using biotech and certain herbicides by 2024. Biotech corn makes up over 90 percent of U.S. corn crops. An opinion piece by National Corn Growers Association President Tom Haag was published over the weekend in The Hill, a newspaper widely read by Congress and other Washington decision-makers. The editorial calls on USTR to file a settlement dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement over the matter. Haag says, “If the decree is enacted, the negative impact will be felt by farmers in the U.S. and by the people of Mexico.” NCGA has been at the forefront of this issue, and says a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement dispute settlement would allow for extensive debate and mediation.