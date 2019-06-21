Mexico Passes USMCA, Canada, U.S. Next

This week, Mexico became the first country to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. As expected, Mexico’s Senate quickly approved the agreement this week with an overwhelming majority. Canada is likely next of the three member countries to consider and approve the trade deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited with congressional leaders and President Trump in Washington this week, pressing the U.S. to approve the deal. Multiple trade hearings in Washington D.C. probed the issue this week as well. Canada is expected to approve the measure before September, possibly sooner than later.

The U.S., which prompted the trade talks in 2017, faces roadblocks. Republicans expect to pass the agreement and are calling on Democrats who lead the House to call for a quick vote. However, Democrats want to thoroughly review the agreement to ensure enforcement.

President Donald Trump wants the U.S. Congress to ratify the agreement before leaving for an August recess, but the timeline to passage is unclear.