Mexico Begins Process to Ratify USMCA

Mexico plans for quick ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, setting the process in motion following action by Canada earlier this week. That leaves the U.S. behind both in the process as the Trump administration has yet to formally introduce the agreement to Congress. However, the administration was reported to be sending a draft version to Congress Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence visited Canada Thursday to discuss moving the deal forward as Canada formally introduced the agreement to lawmakers earlier this week. Mexico’s President reported the documents were sent to Mexico’s Senate Thursday, and officials from Mexico were hopeful the U.S. would ratify the deal by July, according to the Associated Press.

Mexico’s Senate is in recess, but officials say they will seek a special session to consider the agreement. With the move by the Trump administration Thursday, the U.S. can send the formal agreement to Congress in 30 days. The House must vote on the agreement first, with no amendments, per Trade Promotion Authority. Democrats in the House have questioned provision in the agreement regarding labor and enforcement.