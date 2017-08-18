Meth lab found in Van Wert County home, one man arrested

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – An active Methamphetamine lab was discovered as police were arresting a man on a warrant.

36-year-old Eric Hernandez of Ohio City was arrested around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday for a warrant for Failure to Appear.

During the arrest warrant, deputies obtained permission to search the residence, located on Harrison Willshire Line Road.

Officials located an active Meth lab, including a moderate amount of suspected Methamphetamine, items used in the production of Methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and unknown pills.

The lab was disabled and removed from the home.

Hernandez was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held on the Failure to Appear warrant. Investigation into the Meth production is continuing and more charges may be filed at a later date.