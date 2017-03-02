Meth lab found in car, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A DeKalb County man is in custody after police say officers found a meth lab inside his car.

Wednesday afternoon, officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, were called to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in the public access site at CR 60 and CR 63 in Saint Joe.

A deputy arrived and conducted a traffic stop in the 6000 block of S.R. 1 after observing a traffic violation by a car matching the vehicle description.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Terrill, denied any drug activity, but a canine officer suggested otherwise leading deputies to conduct a search. They found several meth lab precursors inside the vehicle.

The Indiana State Police meth lab team was contacted to seize the meth lab items.

Terrill is now being held at the DeKalb County Jail on no bond, and has been charged with Dealing in methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.