Meteor lights up night sky

WOODBURN, Ind. (WOWO): If you were outside last night, you might have seen a bright flash in the sky.

That was a meteor.

ABC 21 meteorologist Matt Leach shared video on social media of a fireball streaking across the sky near Detroit, but visible as far away as Chicago, IL and Woodburn, Indiana.

The National Weather Service says the meteor came down at about 8:17pm somewhere in Ingham County, Michigan, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

The county’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says it didn’t land, it merely just broke apart in the atmosphere.