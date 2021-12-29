MetalX to move corporate offices to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A scrap metal company is relocating to the north side of Fort Wayne.

Waterloo-based MetalX is moving its corporate offices to the DuPont Office Center off Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The company handles metal recycling and says almost 50 people have already moved into their new offices, which will focus on hosting corporate activities and commercial staff offices.

MetalX also has a recycling facility on West Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne.