Messer calls on Donnelly to return Franken donations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Indiana Republican Rep. Luke Messer says Sen. Joe Donnelly should call on fellow Democrat Al Franken to resign after he was accused of groping and forcibly kissing a Los Angeles radio host.

Messer is a GOP Senate primary candidate and hopes to challenge Donnelly next year. He said Thursday that Donnelly should return $10,000 in contributions from the Minnesota senator.

Donnelly says Franken’s alleged actions were “unacceptable.” He is donating the money to charity.

Allegations against Franken come as Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore faces multiple women accusing him unwanted sexual contact when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s.

Messer said Thursday that Moore and Franken should both step down. Messer’s statement comes days after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Moore should drop out.