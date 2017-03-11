Mercer County Sheriff to hold anti-crime seminar

CELINA, Ohio (Press Release): Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey says the Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Hot Brass Personal Defense, is putting on a 3 hour seminar on Saturday, March 25, from 9:00am to noon at the Sheriff’s Office at 4835 St Rte. 29 in Celina.

The seminar, titled “Refuse to be a Victim,” will cover such topics as Psychology of Criminal Predators, Mental Preparedness, Home Security, Automobile Security, and much, much more. This class is not a self-defense class, although information will be provided on where you could attend a self-defense class.

“This is the 3rd year we have partnered with Hot Brass to present this seminar,” stated Sheriff Grey. “Andrea is an excellent instructor and has a lot of information to share.”

Any Mercer County resident interested in attending the class should contact Hot Brass Personal Defense at 419-733-7400 to reserve a seat. There is no cost for the training, however space is limited.